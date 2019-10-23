Play

Cavaliers' John Henson: Ruled out Wednesday

Henson (groin) will not play in Wednesday's season opener against the Magic.

Henson suffered a groin injury midway through the preseason, and he's yet to return to full-speed practice, so the reserve big man will miss Wednesday's season-opener. Consider him day-to-day and questionable for Saturday's home opener versus Indiana.

