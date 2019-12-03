Play

Cavaliers' John Henson: Set to play Tuesday

Henson (hamstring) will play Tuesday against the Pistons, according to Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer.

It's only the second time all season Henson has been healthy enough to play, so it's clear the big man will be limited in his return. It's still an encouraging sign considering he has only played eight minutes to date this season.

