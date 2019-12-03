Cavaliers' John Henson: Set to play Tuesday
Henson (hamstring) will play Tuesday against the Pistons, according to Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer.
It's only the second time all season Henson has been healthy enough to play, so it's clear the big man will be limited in his return. It's still an encouraging sign considering he has only played eight minutes to date this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...