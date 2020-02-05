Cavaliers' John Henson: Set to start Wednesday
Henson will start Wednesday against the Thunder, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Henson will pick up his second start of the season Wednesday with Tristan Thompson (quad) unavailable. In his only other start this season, Henson tallied seven points, 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 23 minutes. Larry Nance will come off the bench behind Henson.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...