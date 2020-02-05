Play

Cavaliers' John Henson: Set to start Wednesday

Henson will start Wednesday against the Thunder, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

Henson will pick up his second start of the season Wednesday with Tristan Thompson (quad) unavailable. In his only other start this season, Henson tallied seven points, 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 23 minutes. Larry Nance will come off the bench behind Henson.

