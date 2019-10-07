Cavaliers' John Henson: Won't play Monday

Henson will not play in Monday's preseason game against San Lorenzo due to a strained right groin, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

Just last week, Henson was cleared for full activity after a lengthy recovery from wrist surgery, but he'll now be shelved with a lower-body issue. Consider Henson day-to-day for the time being as the Cavs look ahead to Friday's exhibition matchup in Detroit.

