Cavaliers' John Henson: Won't play Monday
Henson will not play in Monday's preseason game against San Lorenzo due to a strained right groin, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Just last week, Henson was cleared for full activity after a lengthy recovery from wrist surgery, but he'll now be shelved with a lower-body issue. Consider Henson day-to-day for the time being as the Cavs look ahead to Friday's exhibition matchup in Detroit.
