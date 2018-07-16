Holland registered 23 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during the Cavaliers' 82-68 win over the Raptors in a Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinal-round contest Sunday.

The 29-year-old logged his first 24 games of regular-season action in the 2017-18 campaign, averaging just 7.3 minutes. He hadn't been able to do much in Las Vegas to further his case before Sunday, however, as he'd come in averaging just 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steal across 25.2 minutes over five games. His team-high scoring total and stellar shooting percentage against the Raptors was, therefore, a pleasant surprise, but it may not be enough to earn Holland a chance to continue proving his worth in training camp. If it isn't, he ultimately could find himself back with the G-League's Canton Charge, where he averaged 18.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals across 34.2 minutes over 23 games. He'll have at least one more chance to make an impression for the time being now that he's helped Cleveland advance to the semifinal round.