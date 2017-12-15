Holland suffered a left shoulder subluxation in Wednesday's G-League game and is out 4-to-6 weeks.

Holland has spent most of his rookie season in the G-League with the Canton Charge, but he has appeared in three games with the Cavaliers this season. He's expected to remain with the Charge while he rehabs the shoulder injury.

