Cavaliers' John Holland: Out 4-to-6 weeks with shoulder injury
Holland suffered a left shoulder subluxation in Wednesday's G-League game and is out 4-to-6 weeks.
Holland has spent most of his rookie season in the G-League with the Canton Charge, but he has appeared in three games with the Cavaliers this season. He's expected to remain with the Charge while he rehabs the shoulder injury.
