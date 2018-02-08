Holland (shoulder) is expected to suit up and play in Friday's game against the Hawks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Holland has been out since Dec. 15 with a left shoulder subluxation, but appears to be back to full strength after logging 37 minutes for the G League's Canton Charge on Monday. The Cavaliers shipped out six players at the trade deadline and all of the four players obtained in corresponding moves likely won't be ready to play just yet. That should leave some playing time to fill off the bench, which is where Holland should come in. Look for Holland to get a handful of minutes, though it won't be enough to warrant any sort of usage in fantasy leagues or DFS contests.