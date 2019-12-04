Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Adds 10 points off bench
Clarkson posted 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in Tuesday's 127-94 loss to the Pistons.
In Clarkson's last three games he has struggled to shoot efficiently, making a mere 30 percent of his field goals and 23.5 percent of his threes. Despite this, the 27-year-old has been the Cavaliers' most consistent scorer off the bench this season, posting 14 points per game. Although Clarkson has played well, it is unlikely he sees a larger role with Cleveland's main focus this season being to develop their prized backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Drops game-high 28 points in win•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 15 off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Pops for 20 off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 17 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Goes cold in win•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Logs 20 points in Friday's loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...