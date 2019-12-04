Clarkson posted 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in Tuesday's 127-94 loss to the Pistons.

In Clarkson's last three games he has struggled to shoot efficiently, making a mere 30 percent of his field goals and 23.5 percent of his threes. Despite this, the 27-year-old has been the Cavaliers' most consistent scorer off the bench this season, posting 14 points per game. Although Clarkson has played well, it is unlikely he sees a larger role with Cleveland's main focus this season being to develop their prized backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.