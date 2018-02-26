Clarkson registered 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and two rebounds across 23 minutes in Sunday's 110-94 loss to the Spurs.

On a night when anyone on the first unit not named LeBron James significantly underwhelmed, Clarkson's scoring total off the bench served as the Cavs' second highest of the afternoon. The 25-year-old has encouragingly been heavily involved on the second unit since arriving in Cleveland via trade, taking double-digit shot attempts in all four of the games in which he's logged at least 20 minutes. Moreover, given the frequent struggles of starting two-guard J.R. Smith, it wouldn't be out of the question for head coach Tyronn Lue to potentially give Clarkson a run with the starters as he looks to give the team an offensive spark during the stretch run.