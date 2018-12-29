Clarkson scored a team-high 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes off the bench in Friday's 118-94 loss to the Heat.

The fifth-year guard remains the only consistent scoring threat in the Cavs' lineup, and Clarkson has now produced at least 17 points in eight straight games, averaging 21.0 points, 4.3 boards, 2.9 assists and 2.8 three-pointers over that stretch. Coach Larry Drew doesn't seem inclined to move him into the starting five, but a sixth-man role seems to be suiting Clarkson just fine.