Clarkson totaled 17 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), and four assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 victory over Chicago.

Clarkson dropped 17 points for the second straight game but added just four assists. He is a nice source of points in competitive leagues but typically puts up empty stat lines. He is really just a streaming option outside of deeper formats.