Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Another strong scoring night in win
Clarkson totaled 17 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), and four assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 victory over Chicago.
Clarkson dropped 17 points for the second straight game but added just four assists. He is a nice source of points in competitive leagues but typically puts up empty stat lines. He is really just a streaming option outside of deeper formats.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Productive outing in 25 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Delivers 16 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Bench-high scoring total in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Leads charge from bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Drops 23 points off bench•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.