Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Available Sunday
Clakson is set to make his debut for the Cavaliers in Sunday's game against Boston, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Clarkson will come off the bench in the contest, which figures to be his role with the club going forward. It remains to be seen what type of minutes he will see, but he should have a role comparable to what he provided in Los Angeles as a spark off the bench. It will likely take a little time for him to get acclimated with his new teammates.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Will not play Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Unlikely to make team debut Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Shipped to Cleveland•
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Drops 20 points off bench•
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Pours in 17 points off bench Sunday•
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Bench-leading scoring total in win•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...