Clakson is set to make his debut for the Cavaliers in Sunday's game against Boston, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Clarkson will come off the bench in the contest, which figures to be his role with the club going forward. It remains to be seen what type of minutes he will see, but he should have a role comparable to what he provided in Los Angeles as a spark off the bench. It will likely take a little time for him to get acclimated with his new teammates.