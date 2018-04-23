Clarkson supplied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Cleveland's 104-100 win over the Pacers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Clarkson's scoring haul paced the second unit and served as his highest over the first four games of the series. The 25-year-old guard hadn't eclipsed six points in any of the first three contests against the Pacers, but a series-high nine shot attempts and 55.6 percent success rate from the field led to his best all-around performance of the first round. He'll look to continue providing a spark off the bench during Wednesday's critical Game 5 in Cleveland.