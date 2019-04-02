Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Bench-high scoring total in loss
Clarkson provided 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes in the Cavaliers' 122-113 loss to the Suns on Monday.
Just another trademark line off the bench for Clarkson, who helped fill the scoring void created by Kevin Love's (shoulder) absence with his second straight 20-point game. The 2014 second-round pick has been on extended stretch of strong shooting, as he's drained 50.0 percent or better of his attempts in six of the last nine contests.
