Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Big night off bench
Clarkson scored 24 points (6-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists and a steal in 32 minutes off the bench during Friday's 119-106 loss to the Wizards.
The Cavs don't have much going for them right now, but the backcourt duo of Clarkson and rookie Collin Sexton is at least proving they can provide plenty of volume scoring in an otherwise threadbare roster. Clarkson's scored 20-plus points six times in the last 16 games despite his bench role, averaging 16.7 points, 3.5 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.9 three-pointers and 0.9 steals over that stretch.
