Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Big shooting night
Clarkson scored 21 points (6-10 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding four assists, two rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes off the bench during Friday's 126-110 loss to the Heat.
It's his first 20-point performance in four games since the calendar flipped to March, although Clarkson has remained productive, scoring in double digits in each and averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 boards, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.8 assists in 26.3 minutes a night. The 26-year-old remains the Cavs' lone real scoring threat on the second unit -- the rest of the Cleveland bench combined for only 23 points Friday.
