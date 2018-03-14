Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Bounces back with 23 points
Clarkson produced 23 points (8-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two steals and one assist in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 129-107 victory over the Suns.
Clarkson continued his see-saw performances, finishing with 23 points including six triples. His move to the Cavaliers has not changed his role at all and he remains more of a streaming option in standard formats. He will basically give you points and some perimeter scoring, but not with any regularity.
