Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Can't find net Sunday
Clarkson mustered only four points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four assists across 16 minutes in Sunday's 127-113 loss to the Lakers.
Clarkson couldn't get anything going against his former teammates, finishing with his lowest scoring total and single-game shooting percentage since joining the Cavaliers at the trade deadline. Ironically, the 25-year-old was just coming off his best tally since his arrival on Friday against the Clippers (21 points), so Sunday's downturn can safely be considered an outlier. He'll look to bounce back in a highly favorable matchup against the Suns on Tuesday as Cleveland continues its Western Conference swing.
