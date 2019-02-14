Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Career-high 42 points in loss
Clarkson totaled 42 points (16-34 FG, 7-17 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 48 minutes in the Cavaliers' triple overtime loss to the Nets on Wednesday.
Clarkson finished Wednesday's triple overtime loss with a career-high 42 points, draining seven threes along the way. He's averaging the most points of his career (16.8) on a career high 44.8 percent shooting from the floor and 83.1 percent from the charity stripe.
