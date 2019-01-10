Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Continues thriving in bench role
Clarkson scored a team-high 21 points (9-16 FG. 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists in 30 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 140-124 loss to the Pelicans.
It's the third straight game in which Clarkson has hit for 20-plus points, while the blocks were a season high -- in fact, the guard had only seven blocks all season coming into Wednesday. He's been the Cavs' most reliable scorer lately, and there's no reason to expect his role in Cleveland to change any time soon.
