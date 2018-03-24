Clarkson tallied 13 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot in 26 minutes during Friday's 120-95 win over the Suns.

While Clarkson has the skills to start on almost any team, he continues to play second fiddle to Geroge Hill for the time being. He'll provide the kind of depth the Cavs will need during their playoff run, but the guard's future is unclear. The Cavs will likely be a radically different team next year and Clarkson is simply too talented for a bench role. If the team doesn't make room for him, he might be headed elsewhere.