Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Contributes 13 points off the bench
Clarkson tallied 13 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot in 26 minutes during Friday's 120-95 win over the Suns.
While Clarkson has the skills to start on almost any team, he continues to play second fiddle to Geroge Hill for the time being. He'll provide the kind of depth the Cavs will need during their playoff run, but the guard's future is unclear. The Cavs will likely be a radically different team next year and Clarkson is simply too talented for a bench role. If the team doesn't make room for him, he might be headed elsewhere.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Leads bench with 17 points Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Solid contributions off bench again Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Bounces back with 23 points•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Can't find net Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Pours in 21 in Friday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Another solid second-unit outing•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...