Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Dealing with back injury
Clarkson is dealing with back tightness, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
According to Vardon, the injury crept up during Saturday's game against the Wizards and explains Clarkson's absence during the fourth quarter. He's apparently still dealing with some soreness, leaving his status for Monday's game against Milwaukee up in the air.
