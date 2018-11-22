Clarkson tallied 20 points (6-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 109-105 loss to the Lakers.

Clarkson hit just 33 percent of his shot attempts but managed 20 points to go with five assists. The Cavaliers are bereft of scorers at the moment which should see Clarkson in a somewhat favorable position moving forward. He offers very little outside of points, leaving him as more of a streaming option in standard formats.