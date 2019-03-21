Clarkson totaled 23 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 107-102 win over the Bucks.

Clarkson shot better than normal Wednesday night, shooting over 50 percent en route to a solid scoring night from the bench. The Cavs will elect to run Colin Sexton with the starters right now, but that doesn't mean that Clarkson won't still get minutes and be a large part of the offense when he's on the court.