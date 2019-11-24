Clarkson ended with 28 points (6-9 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 victory over Portland.

Clarkson lit up the Trail Blazers on Saturday, connecting on all six of his three-point attempts to finish with a game-high 28 points. He is about as consistent a bench scorer as you will find and just keeps racking up the double-digit games. With that being said, he typically offers very little production outside of scoring and threes. He is a borderline 12-team asset, although, I would have him over Darius Garland.