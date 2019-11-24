Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Drops game-high 28 points in win
Clarkson ended with 28 points (6-9 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 victory over Portland.
Clarkson lit up the Trail Blazers on Saturday, connecting on all six of his three-point attempts to finish with a game-high 28 points. He is about as consistent a bench scorer as you will find and just keeps racking up the double-digit games. With that being said, he typically offers very little production outside of scoring and threes. He is a borderline 12-team asset, although, I would have him over Darius Garland.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 15 off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Pops for 20 off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 17 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Goes cold in win•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Logs 20 points in Friday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Another strong scoring night in win•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...