Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Endures dismal shooting night
Clarkson finished with seven points (2-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes Tuesday in the Cavaliers' 103-96 loss to the Celtics.
Clarkson has generally buoyed the second unit all season and entered Tuesday averaging 21.7 points per game over the past three contests, but he wasn't able to provide much of a lift versus a tough Boston defense. The Cavaliers will probably listen to offers on Clarkson as Thursday's deadline approaches, though his onerous contract makes him a less likely candidate move compared to starting shooting guard Alec Burks.
