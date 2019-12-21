Play

Clarkson scored 33 points (12-17 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding six rebounds, an assist and a block in 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 114-107 win over the Grizzlies.

The offensive eruption was a season high for Clarkson, while the six three-pointers tied his season best. The 27-year-old continues to be an effective weapon on the Cavs' second unit, averaging 15.4 points, 2.6 boards, 2.6 threes and 2.2 assists through 10 games in December.

