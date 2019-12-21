Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Erupts for season-high 33
Clarkson scored 33 points (12-17 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding six rebounds, an assist and a block in 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 114-107 win over the Grizzlies.
The offensive eruption was a season high for Clarkson, while the six three-pointers tied his season best. The 27-year-old continues to be an effective weapon on the Cavs' second unit, averaging 15.4 points, 2.6 boards, 2.6 threes and 2.2 assists through 10 games in December.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 25 across 31 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 19, sinks three treys•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Adds 10 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Drops game-high 28 points in win•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 15 off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Pops for 20 off bench•
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...