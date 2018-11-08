Clarkson recorded 11 points (5-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 95-86 loss to the Thunder.

Clarkson saw the second most minutes on the team Wednesday night behind the other guard Colin Sexton. While Clarkson put up a solid stat line, he struggled mightily shooting the ball, hitting just one of seven from deep. It's encouraging to see Clarkson take so many opportunities though in his first game over 30 minutes on the season, and if he can get more minutes in the future, perhaps he can produce more efficient and even better statistical lines.