Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Flirts with triple-double Wednesday
Clarkson recorded 11 points (5-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 95-86 loss to the Thunder.
Clarkson saw the second most minutes on the team Wednesday night behind the other guard Colin Sexton. While Clarkson put up a solid stat line, he struggled mightily shooting the ball, hitting just one of seven from deep. It's encouraging to see Clarkson take so many opportunities though in his first game over 30 minutes on the season, and if he can get more minutes in the future, perhaps he can produce more efficient and even better statistical lines.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Hits 15 points in win•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 18 points Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Puts up 14 points off the bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Out for rest Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Tallies 12 points in preseason win•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Bench-high scoring total in Game 4•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...