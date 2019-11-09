Clarkson grabbed 10 points (4-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and a steal through 22 minutes in Friday's 113-100 win at Washington.

This was a night to forget for the veteran guard, whose season high in shots attempted (14), only accounted for 10 points off the bench. Though Clarkson is a clear backup to sophomore Collin Sexton and rookie Darius Garland, he is still producing at a serviceable clip with per-game averages of 14.4 points and 41.6 percent shooting in 23 minutes played.