Clarkson posted 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes Tuesday in the Cavaliers' 136-114 win over the Hawks.

Clarkson has held a stable role on the Cavaliers' second unit through the first seven games, playing between 20 and 27 minutes in each contest and scoring between 12 and 19 points. Even with Kevin Love (toe) having missed the last three games and likely to remain out for multiple weeks, it doesn't appear that Clarkson will benefit from a major bump in terms of usage. Starting wings Rodney Hood and Cedi Osman seem to be more likely candidates to pick up the scoring slack while Love is sidelined.