Clarkson had 15 points (6-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal across 28 minutes Monday against the Knicks.

Clarkson struggled at times to find his shot, finishing the night with a 35.3 percent success rate from the field. His scoring production didn't suffer much though, as he finished in double figures for the fourth time in his previous five matchups. The former second-round pick should continue to serve in a bench role but has been one of the first players off the Cavs bench of late, meaning he'll likely see plenty of opportunities going forward.