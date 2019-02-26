Clarkson tallied 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 28 minutes Monday against Portland.

Clarkson bounced back from a quiet outing in Saturday's matchup with Memphis when he scored just five points in 22 minutes off the bench. He finished in double figures Monday for the fourth time over his last five games, and he's posted averages of 19.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists during that span. Clarkson continues to prove that although he's rooted in a reserve role, he's still capable of putting up serviceable fantasy numbers, especially in the scoring department.