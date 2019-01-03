Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Leads bench in scoring
Clarkson put up 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt) and collected five assists and a block across 25 minutes Wednesday against Miami.
Clarkson did most of his damage from behind the arc, hitting 37.5 percent of his attempts from deep in a 117-92 loss at home. The 26-year-old continues to come off the bench despite averaging 17.0 points and 29.4 minutes over his last five contests, and he figures to remain in the sixth-man role moving forward. He'll take the court next against Utah on Friday.
