Clarkson scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding four rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 113-102 loss to the Pistons.

After failing to score in double digits for the first time all season Wednesday, Clarkson bounced back with another solid performance the first chance he got. Collin Sexton suffered a hip injury in the game, and while the rookie was able to play through it Monday, if it ends up costing him any time, Clarkson would likely be the biggest beneficiary.