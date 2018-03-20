Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Leads bench with 17 points Monday
Clarkson totaled 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes in Monday's 124-117 victory over the Bucks.
Clarkson shot well from the floor Monday night, connecting on three attempts from deep while earning 28 minutes off the bench. He has settled nicely into the role of being the primary bench scorer for the Cavs and will continue to be a solid source of offense for them going forward.
