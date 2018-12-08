Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Leads Cavaliers with 26 points
Clarkson accounted for 26 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 30 minutes Friday as the Cavaliers came up short against the Kings.
There aren't many mouths to feed on the Cavaliers offense, so there are plenty of shots on the table for Clarkson to pick from. The fifth-year guard finds himself in a predicament similar to the end of his tenure in Los Angeles. He will be a decent fantasy option going forward because an obvious opportunity exists for him to lead the Cavaliers offense, alongside rookie Collin Sexton.
