Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Leads Cavs to win from bench
Clarkson scored a game-high 28 points (12-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 113-106 win over the Knicks.
Alec Burks got the start at shooting guard again for the Cavs but scored only one point in 26 minutes, while Clarkson scored 20 or more points for the third time in the last six games. Cleveland's coaching staff would clearly prefer Clarkson to be the team's sixth man, but if Burks continues to struggle in the starting five, their roles could end up being switched.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Will play Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Dealing with back injury•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Leads Cavaliers with 26 points•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 20 points on 22 shots•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores team-high 16 off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Delivers 20 points Wednesday•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.