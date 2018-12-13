Clarkson scored a game-high 28 points (12-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 113-106 win over the Knicks.

Alec Burks got the start at shooting guard again for the Cavs but scored only one point in 26 minutes, while Clarkson scored 20 or more points for the third time in the last six games. Cleveland's coaching staff would clearly prefer Clarkson to be the team's sixth man, but if Burks continues to struggle in the starting five, their roles could end up being switched.