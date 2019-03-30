Clarkson scored a game-high 26 points (11-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding two assists and two steals in 24 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 132-108 loss to the Clippers.

It's his best scoring performance since he exploded for 42 points against the Nets on Feb. 13. Clarkson remains one of the few consistent offensive weapons the Cavs have, and he should be productive over the team's final five games of the season.