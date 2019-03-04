Clarkson totaled 18 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two assists and a rebound across 27 minutes in the Cavaliers' win over the Magic on Sunday.

Clarkson had another strong offensive showing in Sunday's win, posting 18 points and nailing three triples. He's been a reliable scoring option for Cleveland, averaging a career-high 17.0 points per game. He's upped his production as of late, averaging 18.9 points in his last 10 contests.