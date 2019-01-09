Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Leads team in scoring off bench
Clarkson finished with 26 points (11-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, an assist and three steals over 32 minutes Tuesday against Indiana.
Clarkson saw more usage than normal in a 123-115 loss to the Pacers, logging his highest minute total since Dec. 21 against Toronto. He proved effective in his increased role, knocking down 55.0 percent of his field goals and 40.0 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. Clarkson has now posted back-to-back outings of 23 points or more, and he could be primed for another big night Wednesday in New Orleans.
