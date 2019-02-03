Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Leads team in scoring
Clarkson totaled 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a block over 31 minutes in the Cavaliers' loss to the Mavericks on Saturday.
Clarkson led his team in scoring for the second time in as many games. Averaging a career-high point total (16.8), he's Cleveland's best pure scorer and a lock for at least 25 minutes off the bench.
