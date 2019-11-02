Clarkson contributed 20 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 102-95 loss to the Pacers.

Clarkson stepped up and posted season highs in scoring and assists on a night when Darius Garland missed all 10 of his field goal attempts. There will be nights when the rookie struggles, and those will likely be the best nights for Clarkson, who is averaging 17.3 points and 3.5 dimes across the last four matchups.