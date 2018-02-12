Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Makes impact off bench in debut
Clarkson scored 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt) to go along with three rebounds, two steals and one assist across 23 minutes during Sunday's 121-99 win over the Celtics.
Making his Cavaliers debut, Clarkson shot efficiently from the field and behind the arc as he finished second on the team in scoring. The also newly-acquired George Hill started at point guard in this one and appears to be the preferred option for the time being with the first unit. Clarkson should still see his share of minutes as a capable backup at both guard spots, but it'll be difficult to rely on him from a fantasy perspective until we have a better idea of how the backcourt rotation will shake out.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Available Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Will not play Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Unlikely to make team debut Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Shipped to Cleveland•
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Drops 20 points off bench•
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Pours in 17 points off bench Sunday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...