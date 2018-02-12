Clarkson scored 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt) to go along with three rebounds, two steals and one assist across 23 minutes during Sunday's 121-99 win over the Celtics.

Making his Cavaliers debut, Clarkson shot efficiently from the field and behind the arc as he finished second on the team in scoring. The also newly-acquired George Hill started at point guard in this one and appears to be the preferred option for the time being with the first unit. Clarkson should still see his share of minutes as a capable backup at both guard spots, but it'll be difficult to rely on him from a fantasy perspective until we have a better idea of how the backcourt rotation will shake out.