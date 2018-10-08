Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Out for rest Monday
Clarkson will be rested for Monday's preseason game against the Pacers, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
With the regular-season opener just over a week away on Oct. 17 against the Raptors, the Cavaliers will look to get some guys a little extra rest, which includes Clarkson for Monday. Look for the 26-year-old guard to return to action in the preseason finale Friday against Detroit and then he should be a full go for the start of the regular season.
