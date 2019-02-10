Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Paces Cavs from second unit
Clarkson scored a team-high 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt) while adding six assists, two rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 105-90 loss to the Pacers.
The fifth-year guard continues to give the Cavs a scoring spark on the second unit, even if they don't really have anyone comparable in the starting five. Clarkson is averaging career highs in scoring and three-pointers this season, and given his role, his production isn't likely to slow down over the season's final weeks.
