Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Pops for 20 off bench
Clarkson scored 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding four rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 98-97 loss to the 76ers.
The rest of the Cavs' second unit managed only 12 total points. Clarkson tied Kevin Love for the team lead in scoring and tied his own season high in the process, and the 27-year-old continues to provide the Cavs with solid offense off the bench -- he's scored in double digits in nine straight games, providing at least 15 points in eight of them.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 17 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Goes cold in win•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Logs 20 points in Friday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Another strong scoring night in win•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Productive outing in 25 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...