Clarkson scored 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding four rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 98-97 loss to the 76ers.

The rest of the Cavs' second unit managed only 12 total points. Clarkson tied Kevin Love for the team lead in scoring and tied his own season high in the process, and the 27-year-old continues to provide the Cavs with solid offense off the bench -- he's scored in double digits in nine straight games, providing at least 15 points in eight of them.