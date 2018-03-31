Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Pops for 23 off bench Friday
Clarkson scored 23 points (9-13 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 107-102 win over the Pelicans.
George Hill played only 22 minutes due to an ankle injury, opening up some additional court time for Clarkson, and he responded by scoring 20 or more points for the third time in the last 12 games. The former Laker is averaging 14.3 points and 2.1 three-pointers over that stretch, and Clarkson could take on a larger role in the backcourt down the stretch if Hill's injury proves to be serious.
