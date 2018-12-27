Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Posts stellar bench effort
Clarkson racked up 24 points (10-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and three steals across 31 minutes Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
Clarkson has fallen into a bench role with Collin Sexton taking over the starting point guard duties, but he continues to see upwards of 30 minutes on a nightly basis. He's scored 17 or more points in each of his previous four contests, and he also adds value by contributing on the glass and by dishing out at least a few dimes per game.
