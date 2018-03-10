Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Pours in 21 in Friday's loss
Clarkson supplied 21 points (6-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 116-102 loss to the Clippers.
Clarkson is filling the same bench role he did in Los Angeles and and often providing solid results relative to playing time. Friday's effort was particularly noteworthy, as the fourth-year guard posted his highest scoring total since joining the Cavaliers at the trade deadline. Clarkson has been particularly sharp from the field of late, shooting 44.4 percent or better in six of his last eight contests. With a secure second-unit spot in hand, he projects to continue serving as a viable source of production in the scoring and shooting categories for the remainder of the season.
