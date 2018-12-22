Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Productive off bench again
Clarkson scored a team-high 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and a block in 33 minutes during Friday's 126-110 loss to the Raptors.
It's the fourth time in his last five games that Clarkson has scored 20 or more points, and he's averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 boards, 2.8 assists and 2.1 three-pointers through 11 games in December. The Cavs don't have many reliable options on offense, so look for Clarkson to continue seeing a fairly high usage rate in his sixth-man role.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Tallies 20 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Will play Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Will be rested Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Leads Cavs to win from bench•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Will play Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Dealing with back injury•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...