Clarkson scored a team-high 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and a block in 33 minutes during Friday's 126-110 loss to the Raptors.

It's the fourth time in his last five games that Clarkson has scored 20 or more points, and he's averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 boards, 2.8 assists and 2.1 three-pointers through 11 games in December. The Cavs don't have many reliable options on offense, so look for Clarkson to continue seeing a fairly high usage rate in his sixth-man role.